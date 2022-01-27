Commentary: Banking scams and phishing attacks – new measures should apply to other business sectors

SINGAPORE: They say the air is clearest after the rain.

In the last two weeks, the thunderstorm that is now known as the OCBC SMS scam seems to have cleared with OCBC deciding to absorb its customers’ losses on a goodwill basis and the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and Association of Banks in Singapore (ABS) announcing measures to boost online security.

Banks now have new responsibilities to proactively tackle such threats by putting in place safeguards like lower thresholds for fund transfers and removing clickable links in emails and SMSes to customers.

With some breathing space, it’s an opportune time to take stock of the situation and decide how organisations must shore up cyber defences so Singapore can continue to move forward as more public transactions and private payments go digital.

We cannot let up this momentum. While the public furore has died down, the perpetrators of this crime are still out there and in possession of their ill-gotten gains. This means that they are now better resourced and even more motivated to try the same trick or come up with a more sinister version.

Undoubtedly, the authorities will pursue the perpetrators and investigations will continue but this is not the first phishing scam and it will not be the last.

We should therefore not waste this teaching opportunity and reflect on how this incident impacts our shared responsibility of cybersecurity. There is no panacea of a magic silver bullet but a variety of issues that we will need to work at.