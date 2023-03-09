Commentary: Would sneakers and T-shirts lure workers back to the office?

There is also growing interest in gender-fluid clothing that blurs the line between menswear and womenswear, by eschewing exaggerated silhouettes in favour of comfort and simple lines.

OFFICE WORKERS BALK AT GIVING UP SLIPPERS, T-SHIRTS

Office workers have spent three years discovering the joys of working in slippers, T-shirts and sweatpants, and it seems they are balking at giving them up. Why, many ask, should constricting pencil skirts, little black dresses, and 3-inch heels be synonymous with “professional” at banks, ad agencies and law firms - when clothes that feel a lot more comfortable are not?

The dichotomy has been underscored by the slow return to in-person work. Many companies are still having to coax staff to come in as many as three or four days a week.

On any given day, some workers will be donning relaxed clothing and logging in from home, even as others dress up to make the trip to work. Meanwhile, bosses are doing all they can to foster the idea that coming together in real life is a treat.

Some offices are merely tolerant of deviation from pre-pandemic norms, while others positively encourage workers to use clothing and jewellery to express their personality.

“It has taken a lot of pressure off over having the perfect outfit,” says Nancy Mahon, chief sustainability officer at Estee Lauder, the US-based cosmetics group. “We’re less ‘judgy’ than we were before the pandemic … There’s a lot more leeway on what is professional.”