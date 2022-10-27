Commentary: Offices are better for mingling than for focusing

BOSTON: The rise of remote work might be the best thing to ever happen to the office.

Until the COVID-19 pandemic upended our work lives, the office functioned as a do-it-all, be-everything-to-all-people space, balancing desks for individual work with conference rooms for team meetings and social areas for chit-chat. As a result, it did none of these jobs very well.

We ended up with open-plan spaces where sound carries freely – and with a lot of employees wearing headphones to block out the clamor. There are never enough conference rooms, so employees commute in just to meet over Zoom. It’s a space where it’s hard to be efficient, yet also hard to be collaborative and creative.

Fortunately, there is a way out of this morass. Embracing some degree of remote work eliminates the need for so many desks, freeing space that can be prioritised for what offices do best: Providing co-workers an opportunity to mingle.

It will take a different mindset on management’s part, but if leaders can embrace the idea that remote work is for concentrating and headquarters is for cooperating, offices might become very different and vastly superior: More meeting rooms, more social spaces, more natural light, more greenery.

Executives might not be able to shorten the long commutes remote workers are desperate to avoid, but they can rethink what their offices offer employees and, in so doing, make those treks more worthwhile.