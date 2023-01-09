Commentary: Always racing to meetings? It’s slowing you down

BOSTON: The start of a new year is a good time to examine assumptions and habits. That seems to be behind the “calendar purge” with which Canadian e-commerce firm Shopify greeted 2023.

The company has declared that it is banning meetings on Wednesdays, limiting 50-person-plus meetings to Thursdays, and - for two weeks - killing any meeting with three or more people.

The meeting-free fortnight is designed to be a kind of reboot, after which executives are expected to encourage employees to be choosier about which meetings they schedule and attend. And in an acknowledgment that calendar clutter isn’t the only way to waste time, they are also pushing workers to be more strategic in how they use Slack.

These changes are good. But if Shopify and other companies truly want to tackle the corporate scourge that is meeting overload, they will need to go further.

If you have never experienced the misery of meeting overload, this might sound a little strange. Are meetings really that bad?