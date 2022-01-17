Commentary: Do we dump office chores no one wants to do on admin staff?

SINGAPORE: It is an unspoken reality that chores or extra work at the workplace seem to be dumped on office administrative assistants or the most junior staff members.

From organising team lunches in pre-COVID days, hampers for new parents, birthday cakes, arranging to fix broken vending machines to collecting contributions for a donation drive or finding a common time for everyone to meet physically or online, there are some usual suspects who assume the responsibility of this hidden work.

All these chores seem to be thankless endeavours.

“My boss is the type who take things for granted and my colleagues are all selfish people; they take and don’t give,” one admin assistant working for a small company in Singapore shared in confidence, as part of interviews I conducted with admin assistants and managers in my network.

“These activities take time and energy (yet) we are not promoted based on them,” another admin executive working at an academic institution confessed. She said she wished some genuine appreciation and recognition for going the extra mile could be shown.

WHY DO ADMIN STAFF PUT UP WITH OFFICE CHORES?

Such chores are rarely, if ever explicitly stated in job descriptions or key performance indicators.

Even if they were, this doesn’t absolve us as supportive colleagues and employers from the responsibility of ensuring our administration staff aren’t saddled with soul-sucking “housework” that contributes little to their professional growth and can arouse feelings of dissatisfaction and inequity.

Why do they even put up with it? The responses I got reveal power dynamics and buck-passing.