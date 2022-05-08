Commentary: Are my children ‘old enough’ to venture out on their own, like in the Japanese TV show?

SINGAPORE: Two weeks ago, I saw a four- or five-year-old boy sticking awkwardly out of a stroller he had evidently outgrown. Instead of energetically stepping off at the bus stop, the boy hugged a bolster impassively as his 60-something grandmother struggled to push the stroller off the bus.

When I caught the Japanese show Old Enough! on Netflix recently, this encounter flashed in my mind.

The boy in the stroller lay in jarring contrast to the children on the show, many of whom were as old or younger than him. Tasked by their parents to run solo errands, they braved traffic, asked for directions, paid for merchandise and delivered items to their family.

It is not just Japanese pre-schoolers who possess such commendable tenacity and independence. When Mediacorp made a Singapore version in 2019, local pre-schoolers set out on similar missions, and completed them unharmed.

But the rest of us still strap our little and some not-so-little ones into strollers and cart them around. We trail our children closely, picking up after them, even throwing their rubbish for them though the dustbin is a few small steps away. Today’s harried parents may find it quicker to just do things ourselves, instead of instructing, nagging, waiting, watching the kids do so.

I’m sure I’m not the only parent who watched the show and wonders if my children will be capable of doing the same. And on this Mother's Day (May 8), I ask myself if it would do them good to be given more responsibilities.

HOW OLD IS OLD ENOUGH?

To be fair, both the Japanese and local adaptation of the Old Enough! series are more reality TV than real life. The children and the routes they took were carefully selected, and the crew were present the whole way to ensure their safety and stepped in to help when necessary.