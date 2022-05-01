Commentary: Post-pandemic economies have a labour problem – older workers are resigning

ESSEX, England: The United Kingdom economy has a problem with its over-50s: Following the COVID-19 pandemic, they have been leaving the labour force en masse, causing headaches for businesses and the government.

Roughly 300,000 more workers aged between 50 and 65 are now “economically inactive” than before the pandemic, leading a tabloid paper to dub the problem the “silver exodus”.

Being economically inactive means that these older workers are neither employed nor looking for a job. Of course, it could simply be that workers saved more during the pandemic and can now afford to retire in comfort earlier than planned.

But if older workers have been put off work due to health risks or lack of opportunities, it would mean the economy is being deprived of potentially productive workers – which could cost the state in various ways. So what’s going on?

THE ONES QUITTING AREN'T JUST THE HIGHER INCOME

In our latest research, we have taken the deepest dive yet into rising economic inactivity among the over-50s and what it means for the economy using the most recent UK Labour Force Survey (LFS) data.

Surprisingly, the silver exodus is not concentrated in the richest segments of society – even though one might expect that they would be the most able to retire.