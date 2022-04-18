Commentary: Where have all the older workers gone and will they come back?

LONDON: Not that long ago I found myself at a lunch in the middle of London where a well known British business figure said something unexpected about the menace of rising inflation.

Any company with a board member who had been a senior executive for 30 years was doing pretty well right now, he said.

Why? Because that director would have dealt with high inflation before. “I was alive back then,” added the man, who was in his early 50s. “But I wasn’t running a company.”

I thought of his words last week as soaring energy and food costs drove inflation rates to a 30-year high in the United Kingdom and a 40-year one in the United States.

The advantages of experienced older workers, inside and out of the boardroom, have never seemed more obvious.

Yet these same people are in the throes of a sweeping disappearing act, vanishing from their desks at higher rates than their mid-career colleagues in workplaces around the world.

Nearly 70 per cent of the 5 million people who left work in the US during the pandemic were older than 55, researchers said in November 2021. In the UK, the employment rate of over-50s fell by twice that of those aged between 25 and 49 years in 2020.