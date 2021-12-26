Commentary: Retirement is a chance to find a new purpose and identity

SINGAPORE: It is safe to say that many of us yearn for the day when we are free from the day-to-day shackles of work and want to retire because it conjures up visions of a permanent vacation where we choose what we want to do.

But this can be a sepia-tainted picture – I recently heard about someone who retired his high-ranking job and discovered a profound loss of identity. It is not uncommon for executives who have put decades into a career to suddenly feel they are in a vacuum - emotionally, mentally, and financially.

The retirement age in Singapore is 62 and this is progressively being increased. But national data also shows we are living much longer than earlier generations. The average life expectancy for men is 81 years and for women, 85 years – so one is looking at minimally 15 years of active retirement.

This may explain why more seniors stay on in employment. According to a recent Ministry of Manpower (MOM) report, the employment rate of seniors aged 65 and over rose to 28.5 per cent in June last year despite the recession, and continued to increase at a faster pace to 31.7 per cent as at June 2021.

But for those who want to step off the gas and pursue other interests, there is another life. What researchers Lan Wang, Douglas T Hall and Lea Waters called a third view of retirement or “identity-based retirement”, a psychosocial process of identity transition and search for meaning.

Also termed the “life goes on” possibility, this view says whatever has interested us in the past should continue – even if the structures or settings are different. So, for instance, if we have always thrived on communicating with younger workers in our work life, we should try to find avenues to keep doing this.

To achieve this, the authors say life does not have to be lived vertically – birth, study, work, retire, death. People need to “interrupt” their lives by reigniting the fire so to speak and this can mean setting aside time to develop hobbies or skills while working.