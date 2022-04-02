Commentary: It's curious how Singapore went crazy for the Omega x Swatch MoonSwatch

SINGAPORE: Getting in line is pretty much Singapore’s national sport. From queuing up for McDonald’s Hello Kitty plush figurines to getting a fix of popular dishes such as Hill Street Tai Wah Pork Noodles or IKEA meatballs, it almost seems de rigueur to test one’s endurance to prove worthy of accessing the coveted item.

I too am no stranger to queuing up. I used to camp overnight outside H&M to get first dibs on their limited edition designer collaborations. At unfamiliar hawker centres, queues are simply the wisdom of the crowd. I get in the longest line and trust my fellow foodies know exactly where the good stuff is.

But when reports of the rowdy crowds at last week’s chaotic Omega x Swatch MoonSwatch collaboration launch surfaced, like many others, I was baffled. Inspired by the original Omega Speedmaster Moonwatch, which many horological aficionados consider to be a classic in their collections, the MoonSwatch range features 11 models in different colours, made from Swatch’s bioceramic material.

In Singapore, the police had to be called in to manage the situation, with a man even shouting threateningly at several officers, which we can agree was uncalled for. This ugly scene was repeated at Swatch stores around the world. At least one London store had to close due to safety concerns.

RARE WATCH COLLABORATION GETS FANS EXCITED

One reason why this launch roused such passionate emotions - and surprising hostility among shoppers - could be that such affordable crossovers are practically unheard of in the rarefied watch industry.

Fashion lovers have long been accustomed to lower-priced designer collaborations by high street brands. For instance, H&M has leveraged its mass market expertise to offer prolific collections by brands including Simone Rocha, Moschino and Giambattista Valli sans the luxury price tag.

This is why we shopaholics know the drill - lines are typically orderly and there is a sense of camaraderie even when queuing for long hours.