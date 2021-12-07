Commentary: Monoclonal antibodies and vaccines best bet to defeat Omicron

BOSTON: As yet another new SARS-CoV-2 variant emerges and begins to spread – one with a worryingly large set of mutations that may make the virus more capable of evading our immune defences – we are all being forced to reassess the strategies we have come to rely on for protection.

In many countries, like the United States, vaccines have been viewed as the primary ring of protection, allowing Americans to live in relative security from the virus.

But the more we learn about the virus’ ability to dodge and elude the early lines of immune system defence, the more obvious the need for additional measures becomes.

Instead of relying on a single layer of protection, we should adopt a “belt-and-suspenders” approach. Vaccines remain the primary ring of support – the belt keeping our protective pants on straight.

But we would do well to add a set of suspenders for additional support, just in case the belt breaks under mounting pressure from the virus.

Based on what we know, our best bet lies with the wider use of monoclonal antibodies for early treatment of COVID-19 and for long-term prevention and protection from the disease.

MONOCLONAL ANTIBODIES FOR LONG-TERM PROTECTION

To see the importance of this approach, imagine a long-term care home in which one resident tests positive for COVID-19, or a ship or submarine at sea, where there would be no possibility of relief from continual and intense exposure in the event of an outbreak.

If the people in these congregate settings were immediately administered a single dose of monoclonal antibody treatment, the odds of an infection in that group leading to severe disease would be reduced by up to 70 per cent.