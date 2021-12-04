Commentary: How the Delta variant became dominant worldwide has lessons for Omicron

COLLEGE TOWN, Pennsylvania: A new variant named Omicron (B.1.1.529) was reported by researchers in South Africa on Nov 24, and designated a "variant of concern" by the World Health Organization two days later.

Omicron is very unusual in that it is by far the most heavily mutated variant yet of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

The Omicron variant has 50 mutations overall, with about 30 mutations on the spike protein alone, many more than the Delta variant. The spike protein - which forms protruding knobs on the outside of the SARS-CoV-2 virus - helps the virus adhere to cells so that it can gain entry.

It is also the protein that all three vaccines currently available in the United States use to induce protective antibodies.

The larger number of mutations in the Omicron variant may mean that it could be more transmissible or better at evading immune protection - a prospect that is very concerning.

EMERGENCE OF NEW VARIANTS NOT UNEXPECTED

While the unusually high number of mutations in the Omicron variant is surprising, the emergence of yet another SARS-CoV-2 variant is not unexpected.

Through natural selection, random mutations accumulate in any virus. This process is sped up in RNA viruses, including SARS-CoV-2. If and when a set of mutations provides a survival advantage to a variant over its predecessors, the variant will outcompete all other existing virus variants.

Does the Omicron variant's greater number of mutations mean it is more dangerous and transmissible than Delta? We simply don't know yet.