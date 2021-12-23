Commentary: Will Omicron trigger restrictions in Singapore and set back plans to live normally with COVID-19?

SINGAPORE: There was a point in my weekend visit to Orchard Road where the thought that this was one giant mistake crept into my head.

Perhaps having to wait my turn while hauling bags of bargain buys behind lines of shoppers queueing to scan their TraceTogether-SafeEntry to get into ION Orchard was getting to me.

But I quickly banished the unpleasant thought as I moved into a less crowded part of the mall and delightful holiday music filled the air.

The upbeat year-end mood was infectious. People filled seats in restaurants in bigger groups since rules on F&B were relaxed some weeks ago. Families were admiring the Christmas light-up.

This bright optimism is translating into economic dollars. Courts, Metro and many retailers have reported a rebound in consumer sentiments.

Should these trends continue, the Singapore economy might experience an upswing if workers can return to the office as planned come January 2022. Central Business District shops and F&B outlets are looking forward to this reopening.

COULD OMICRON BRING REPEAT OF DELTA SURGE?

Yet we cannot escape news of what’s happening around the world, with Omicron spreading like wildfire and sounding the sirens of a rougher ride ahead.

The onset of the cold, dry winter in the northern hemisphere, coupled with this new strain, has already seen a global rise in COVID-19 infections, nearing levels of the Delta outbreak earlier this year.