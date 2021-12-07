Commentary: Omicron and travel restrictions – uncertain environment is destroying passenger confidence

SINGAPORE: While it could be several weeks before enough is known about the Omicron variant to fully assess the impact on the aviation and tourism sectors, its emergence has significantly set back the recovery.

The setback is particularly acute in markets that rely entirely on international travel such as Singapore.

Even if Singapore keeps borders open, the implementation of more onerous requirements as well as restrictions from other countries will impact demand for the end of the year holiday season and at least the first part of 2022.

DESTROYING PASSENGER CONFIDENCE

The uncertain environment is destroying passenger confidence, leading many Singapore travellers to delay their first trips since the start of the pandemic. They fear restrictions will tighten further, adding hassle to an already stressful travel experience and possible quarantine requirements by the time they return.

Singapore has also become an even less attractive destination for potential tourists due to the uncertainty and a new daily testing requirement for the vaccinated travel lane (VTL) scheme.

Singapore was already struggling to recover international tourism compared to other destinations. Local restrictions were unappealing. People were also unable to pursue multi-country itineraries using Singapore as a stopover or jumping off point.

The VTLs have so far mainly attracted Singapore residents and overseas travellers visiting friends and relatives in Singapore rather than those visiting purely for leisure purposes.