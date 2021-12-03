Commentary: Omicron shows why we need to get low-income countries vaccinated

EDINBURGH: The damage caused by COVID-19 – exacerbated by the continued appearance of new variants, most recently Omicron – has been catastrophic.

More than five million lives worldwide have already been lost to COVID-19, and with confirmed cases on track to swell from 260 million today to 460 million by next autumn, the World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that five million more people may die from the disease in the coming months.

So, the World Health Assembly (WHA)'s task is nothing less than preventing the recurrence of such a tragedy. Specifically, the world needs an internationally binding agreement to prevent future infectious disease outbreaks from becoming pandemics.

As Tedros Ghebreyesus, the WHO’s director-general, has argued, a new agreement should be underpinned by a high-level commitment to health for all, grounded in equity and solidarity between countries.

Everyone, regardless of their wealth or income, should have fair access to what they need to maintain their health, and the international community should ensure the equitable use and distribution of available medical resources.

That will require a fully functioning global surveillance system, fast-tracking and sharing support in emergencies, and predictable finance.

Nothing illustrates more clearly the need for such an arrangement than the world’s collective failure to ensure the promised equitable distribution of COVID-19 vaccines.

Although brilliant science and a strong manufacturing effort mean that we will have produced 12 billion doses by the end of 2021 – enough to vaccinate every adult in the world – 95 per cent of adults in low-income countries remain unprotected. This is perhaps the greatest public policy failure of our times.

WIDENING GAP BETWEEN VACCINE HAVES AND HAVE-NOTS

The WHO’s internationally agreed target of vaccinating 40 per cent of the adult population of every country by December 2021 looks set to be missed by 82 countries. On current trends, it will take until next Easter to get close to 40 per cent, and even then, dozens of countries may fall short.

In fact, since the G7 summit in June, when leaders pledged that the whole world would be vaccinated against COVID-19 by 2022, the gap between the vaccine haves and have-nots has widened rather than diminished.