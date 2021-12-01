Commentary: How Omicron shows new COVID-19 variants are inevitable

LONDON: Talk about shooting the messenger. Last week, South African scientists unearthed a new coronavirus variant, since named Omicron, and promptly reported it.

The new variant could have come from anywhere. Yet the reward for the scientists’ skill, speed and honesty has been a crippling travel ban that will plunge South Africa’s tourist-dependent economy into further misery.

The reaction in South Africa has been understandably furious. Some have even vilified the scientists themselves, saying they should have stayed quiet. That would have been disastrous.

Scientists such as Tulio de Oliveira, director of the Centre for Epidemic Response and Innovation and one of those behind the Omicron discovery, have done the world a huge favour.

Little definitive is yet known about the new variant. It does have a potentially alarming number of mutations, 30 alone on the spike protein that the virus uses to bind on to human cells. That could theoretically make it more transmissible.

But South Africa, which had already come through a bad wave of the Delta variant when Omicron struck, had very low levels of COVID-19 infection.

NEW CORONAVIRUS VARIANTS ARE INEVITABLE

It is plausible that, when Omicron comes up against Delta in countries where the latter is circulating widely, it will be outcompeted. That is what happened with the Beta variant first detected in South Africa. In evolutionary terms, it turned out to be a damp squib.

Nor is there any indication yet of the severity of disease that Omicron causes. In South Africa, symptoms have been mild. True, infections have largely been among students. When it hits older populations, it could cause more severe illness. Equally, it could result in the same, or even milder, disease.

One way for the COVID-19 pandemic to end would be for a dominant but relatively harmless strain to emerge — and live in symbiosis with its human host.

Precaution dictates that, until proved otherwise, Omicron should be treated as a threat. A new breakthrough variant is almost inevitable.