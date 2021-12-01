Commentary: Could Omicron variant be first step towards endemic disease?

BRISBANE, Australia: These are very early days in terms of understanding the Omicron variant. What is known is that it has a large number of mutations, particularly in the spike protein and it appears to be rapidly spreading in specific parts of the world.

Very early indications from Africa suggest it does not cause particularly severe disease, though the World Health Organization has urged caution given the limited data available.

At this point, it isn’t clear whether it has any greater capacity to evade vaccines than other SARS-CoV-2 variants such as Delta.

It is very common for viruses to become less virulent (that is, cause less severe disease) once they become established in a population. The classic example is myxomatosis, which killed 99 per cent of rabbits when first introduced into Australia, but which now causes much lower mortality.

Some experts have predicted COVID-19 will also become less severe as it transitions to an endemic level of disease – settling into a predictable pattern of infections in a given location. It’s possible the Omicron variant may be the first step in this process.

WHY SOME VARIANTS BECOME DOMINANT

Evolutionary biology suggests variants are more likely to thrive if they increase more rapidly in the human population than current strains.

This means two things: Strains with a higher R number - the basic reproduction number, or the average number of people an infectious person will likely infect - will replace those with a lower R number.

Additionally, strains that lead to the host being infectious earlier will replace those that take longer to become infectious. So strains with a shorter incubation period replace those with a longer incubation period. This appears to be the case with the Delta variant, which has a shorter incubation period than the strains before it.