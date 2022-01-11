Commentary: Why Omicron is a much milder mutation

NORWICH, England: As soon as Omicron was first identified in Botswana and South Africa, two key questions arose: Whether this new variant was more infectious than earlier ones, and whether it caused more or less severe disease.

It’s clear from how rapidly the variant has spread and how quickly cases have increased that it is more infectious. But the question of whether Omicron has less harmful effects than previous variants – whether it is less “virulent” – is somewhat more complex.

Early results from South Africa (which are still awaiting review) suggested that patients with Omicron were less likely to be admitted to hospital than before.

And research found that even when admitted, people were less likely to require oxygen, need mechanical ventilation, be admitted to intensive care or die.

But South Africa has a young population compared to much of the world. A relative lack of older, more vulnerable people catching the virus may have been masking the variant’s capabilities. Whether Omicron would also cause milder illness in other countries was initially unclear.

However, information accrued over the past month has shown that South Africa’s experience isn’t an anomaly. Data from most European countries, including the UK, supports the suggestion that Omicron is generally causing less severe disease than previous variants.

This is most clearly seen in the recent trajectory of the epidemic in Britain. Analysis by the UK Health Security Agency suggests that Omicron is only about a third as likely to lead to a hospital admission compared to the delta variant.