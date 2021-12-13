Commentary: A milder but more transmissible Omicron can still kill more people

LONDON: Three spikes and it’s out. That is the hopeful message emerging from studies into how well vaccines are holding up to Omicron, the fifth and latest COVID-19 variant of concern.

Three doses of a vaccine, or two doses plus immunity gained from infection may produce sufficient antibodies to quash this unwelcome viral newcomer.

Omicron, found in 57 countries as of Wednesday (Dec 8), has sparked deep concern since it was reported to the World Health Organization in November. More than 30 mutations are clustered on the spike protein, the portion of the virus on which most vaccines are based.

Rapidly filling hospital and paediatric wards in South Africa’s Gauteng Province, home to the first major outbreak, compounded those fears. The surge pointed to greater transmissibility, including among the previously infected or vaccinated, and among children.

Dispatches from the wards, however, are painting a portrait of a somewhat milder disease, with shorter hospital stays, fewer patients needing oxygen and fewer children progressing to severe illness. There is still an outside chance this could prove a mirage: The early wave was mostly in younger people, including university students.

The full clinical picture will only become clear once the new virus has cycled through the successive stages of infection, illness and death in all age groups. Even so, the WHO has not reported any deaths specifically due to Omicron.