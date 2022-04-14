Commentary: Can we be cautiously optimistic about new Omicron XE variant?

LEEDS, England: As the COVID-19 pandemic has progressed, we’ve repeatedly seen the arrival of new viral variants. Variants of concern, such as Delta and Omicron, are versions of SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19) which have acquired mutations.

These mutations can provide SARS-CoV-2 with a genetic advantage. For example, Delta is linked to more serious illness than the original Wuhan strain, while Omicron is more infectious.

Now we are seeing recombinant variants such as Omicron XE. These are not viruses that have picked up a few mutations. Instead, they are viruses containing a combination of genetic material from multiple variants, producing a new version of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

So far there have been at least 1,179 cases of Omicron XE identified in the United Kingdom, according to the most recent update from the UK Health Security Agency published on Friday (Apr 8). The majority of these cases have been in the south and east of England.

There have also been reports of a handful of cases elsewhere around the world, likely due to international travel.

So how worried should we be about Omicron XE? While we don’t know a lot about it yet, what we do know doesn’t suggest there’s cause for serious concern.