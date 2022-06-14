Commentary: New waves of tech work are too baffling for too many – that's a problem

LONDON: When I was a child, I never told my parents: “When I grow up, I want to be a full-stack Ruby on Rails developer.”

Nor did I dream of being a Python engineer, a UX designer, a back-end architect or a front-end lead.

There is a reason for this. These software jobs did not exist. There was no such thing as the Internet as we know it, nor the spectacular array of jobs like these that it has spawned.

This is a matter of regret, considering the benefits of this sort of work.

On US job sites last week, salaries of up to US$175,000 were being offered to those who know that Python and Ruby are computer programming languages, and UX means user experience, as in the experience of using a website.

Equally ample wages were available for those who have become experts in the front-end of a website – what you see when doing online shopping – and the back-end, the bit in the background that makes the site work.

There are other benefits. One person can build a self-sustaining business once they master these software skills. They can run it from their laptop by the beach in an agreeable remote-working spot, with other digital nomads.