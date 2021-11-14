Commentary: Online grocery shopping cannot beat the pleasure of visiting supermarkets

SINGAPORE: The late American chef and author Anthony Bourdain once wrote in his Les Halles Cookbook: “Good cooks do not exist in a vacuum. They are at the very end of a long supply train that begins, in our fortunate case, all over the world … The acquiring of food is, or should be, a series of personal relationships, involving, over time, continuing business transactions and no small amount of trust.”

The book was published in 2004. How much has changed since then.

With the COVID-19 pandemic, we have seen the rise of online grocery shopping. Fresh produce lands on your doorstep at the click of a button, eschewing the need for any form of human interaction, let alone the personal relationships and trust that Bourdain speaks of.

We are now not only able to purchase raw ingredients online; there has also been a skyrocketing of meal options at our disposal on the Internet, such as food boxes and meal kits. People are able to avoid the crowds or stand in line, a definite plus amid virus fears.

This transformation in the way that we shop looks like it is here to stay with all major supermarkets ramping up their online delivery systems and manpower.

According to Lazada Singapore CEO James Chang, RedMart has hired about 500 staff over a few weeks to keep up with the jump in online grocery sales since movement restrictions were introduced in early April last year. RedMart’s unique visitors on a daily basis has jumped more than 11 times, said Chang in a June news report.

Even now, the company is looking to continue increasing its capacity through automation and a new warehouse to keep up with the influx in consumer demand. The same scenario is playing out at the other big supermarket names too.

Like so many, I had never ordered groceries online. But the lockdown in April last year compelled my husband and me to try.

While certainly convenient, it was not without its glitches. Some items we ordered were unavailable and swapped out for another item at the store, something I can foresee a picky eater or cook being unhappy about.