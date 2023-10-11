Commentary: Online scams in Southeast Asia create double victims - those targeted and those forced to carry them out

BANGKOK: The job ads always sound too good to be true. Open and well-paid positions at a popular casino. Lodgings, benefits and other perks provided.

But it all ends up quite the opposite. Victims are being caught in trafficking rackets to the Mekong region in Southeast Asia, lured to jobs in “call centres” where workers are forced to run online scams for money. It means victims are two-fold - those targeted by the scams, and those forced to carry them out. The first type of victim is familiar, but the second rarely so.

“These concerns occur in the context of wide-ranging digital criminal activity such as romance-investment scams, crypto fraud, money laundering and illegal gambling,” warned a report in August released by the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights.

“The situation remains fluid,” the report continued, given “hundreds of thousands of people from across the region and beyond have been forcibly engaged in online criminality ... People who are forced to take part in online scams are most often trafficked persons and migrants in vulnerable situations.”

The accounts of those forced to run the scams are often similar. Those rescued or managing to escape report inhumane working conditions in compounds that are usually based out of casinos or buildings in the Special Economic Zones that have sprung up in Myanmar, Laos and Cambodia to attract foreign investment, but also other enclaves in the area that border China in the north.

Long shifts are spent in barbed-wire enclosed compounds heavily guarded by men with batons. Mobile phones and passports are confiscated so workers cannot get help - in some instances, people are literally “chained to their desk”. Those who refuse to work, face heavy beatings and other torture. Debt bondage is used as ransom and increases when workers are sold to another operation.