Commentary: Why I play online video games with my kids instead of banning them

SETTING BOUNDARIES AND ROLE-MODELLING

When we participate in digital spaces with our children, we also have the opportunity to role-model positive cyber-wellness practices.

They will look at how we respond when strangers try to befriend us or attempt to scam us in suggesting trades that benefit us less. Such shared experiences and subsequent discussions may be more valuable than any attempt to caution them to be more careful when interacting with others online.

Many of us are rightly concerned over the ills of digital technology. I am too. Excessive screen-time, age-inappropriate content, and the addictive nature of digital games are worrying.

So it's no surprise China just announced that it will ban kids under 18 from playing online games for more than three hours a week in what it called a bid to “safeguard children’s physical and mental health”.

It is fundamentally important for parents to be proactive to set boundaries, structures and expectations to manage the use of digital devices for children. For example, our children know that reading and homework should be completed before they start video games.

We also monitor their device usage, such as the apps they download. Screen-time is also moderated with more access granted for the older 13-year-old and over the weekends and school holidays.

Given the potential risks, it is even more important for parents to join their children in the digital space, where possible, rather to leave them to their own devices.

Not all parents, understandably, have the time and resources to engage in digital co-play with their children. But it could help if parents take an active interest in and talk to their kids about what they do on their devices, when their children are still young, to lay a foundation of trust and relationships for when they grow into adolescence.

PARENTING MADE TOUGHER WITH TECH

Parenting is hard and possibly made harder with the prevalence of technology. In today’s digital age, it can be unhelpful to ignore or resist our child’s use of technology in their lives.

Professor Maryanne Wolf, author of the recent best-seller, Reader, Come Home: The Reading Brain in a Digital World, describes the lure of the “forbidden fruit” and explains how banning screen time altogether can increase its attraction and generate conflict between parent and child.

We tend to vilify what we do not understand, whereas on the other hand, getting acquainted with the apps and games our kids use can help us develop a better understanding of what responsible use looks like and how addictive such games may be.