Commentary: Can AI’s leaders really put aside rivalry for the common good?

LONDON: The world of mathematics was rocked by a claimed breakthrough last week - a solution to a longstanding problem over a 200-year-old complex set of equations known as Navier-Stokes.

One of the first problems of its magnitude to be solved with the help of AI, the breakthrough should have been celebrated as an intellectual triumph. But instead, the news has been marred by a roiling controversy over who deserves credit: the New York mathematician and his collaborator from AI giant Anthropic who had been close to the solution, or its rival OpenAI which spent millions of dollars and used about 10,000 AI agents to complete the task.

The quarrel between Anthropic and OpenAI is not their first; it is the latest in a long series of disputes in the relationship between the two top contenders in the race to create superintelligent AI systems.

That increasingly matters to the world as AI develops faster than even the companies had expected. Anthropic’s co-founder Dario Amodei has just called for the pace of AI’s development to be slowed after a series of alarming safety warnings from current and former employers.

The call was supported by OpenAI’s Sam Altman and Elon Musk in a rare and unusual display of unity. There is not much detail on the practicalities of how their aims would be achieved, with both insisting that they will continue to train and build new generations of models. And there is an open question - can these companies and their founders put aside their rivalry for the common good?