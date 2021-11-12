Commentary: How many shoppers can Orchard Road’s Christmas light-up lure back?

SINGAPORE: It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas - especially on Orchard Road.

Cynics may decry little reason to feel festive with the current surge in coronavirus cases. But Singapore’s prime shopping street is pressing on with its annual Christmas light-up in the hopes of a “return to normalcy”.

Although it has been years since my childhood days of gawking at holiday displays in wonder, I am looking forward to the fresh breath of air this holiday season might inject into Orchard Road this year.

Life since the pandemic has been mostly defined by a plethora of strict measures, a distinct air of sombreness and more recently, lots of self-administered COVID-19 tests.

My dulled senses and COVID-frozen heart are yearning for visual and sensory stimulus that offer momentary relief from this seemingly endless and repetitive blur of pandemic living.

There is just something about decorative facades and piped-in holiday music that seems to create a happy, festive atmosphere, which is a welcome mood-lifter, whether we are locals or travellers in Singapore on the Vaccinated Travel Lane.

It feels like eons ago but I recall how Chinatown’s Lunar New Year decorations, the Hari Raya lights in Geylang Serai and the more recent Deepavali decor along Little India have added to the merry vibe of the precincts, even though crowds stayed small due to COVID-19 limits on group sizes.

I am not alone in feeling this way. In the few weeks leading up to the official Nov 13 light-up, I have seen a growing number of social media posts by delighted eagle-eyed shoppers who have spotted scaffolding and light tests along Orchard Road or noticed the malls setting up their holiday decor.