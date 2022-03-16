Commentary: Genetically engineered pigs may shorten organ transplant wait list

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania: Demand for life-saving organ transplantation is at an all-time high. In 2021, a record 41,000-plus organ transplants were performed in the United States, with top numbers for kidney, liver and heart transplants.

But a limited supply of donor organs remains an ongoing problem.

Currently, over 100,000 people are on the transplant wait list in the US, and many more are unable to get on the list because of strict eligibility requirements and racial disparities in access. As a cardiac transplant surgeon, I have personally witnessed the tragedy of this shortage of donor organs.

But I have also seen the potential of one possible solution to this problem: Xenotransplantation, or transplanting animal organs into human beings. In September 2021, researchers successfully transplanted two genetically engineered pig kidneys into a brain-dead patient.

And in January, I was part of the surgical team that conducted the first pig-to-human heart transplant in a living patient. Recent news about the patient’s death two months after the procedure is sobering, but researchers remain optimistic.

While much work still needs to be done, these successes point to how far science has come toward making animal-to-human transplants a viable treatment possibility.