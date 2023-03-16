Commentary: Oscars 2023 winners show you're never past your prime

Brendan Fraser, aged 54, had cut his teeth playing action hunks and goofy himbos in his younger days, then disappeared from the scene for years due to health and personal issues.

He recently resurfaced almost unrecognisable - with jowly face, thinning hair and a serious case of dad bod - in auteur-directed films such as Steven Soderbergh’s No Sudden Move (2021) and Darren Aronofsky’s The Whale (2022).

Fraser won Best Actor for his role as a 600 pound (270 kg) gay single dad in The Whale. In an earlier interview, he said: “I’m older now; I don’t look the way I did in those days, and I don’t necessarily want to. And I’m glad that the work I can do is based in an emotional reality that’s not my own life, but is one that I can strongly identify with.”

Former child star Ke Huy Quan, who had last acted 40 years ago, landed a major role in Everything Everywhere All At Once, which brought him an Oscar, a Screen Actors Guild Award and a Golden Globe. The 51-year-old’s star is on the ascendant, with appearances in upcoming Disney+ show Loki and the TV adaptation of American Born Chinese.

Yeoh and Quan's co-star Jamie Lee Curtis, who’s been in showbiz since 19, won her first Oscar for Best Supporting Actress, aged 64.

And their other co-star James Hong, who has acted since 1954 and dubbed “the hardest-working actor in Hollywood” with more than 650 movie credits to his name, attended his first Oscars at the ripe old age of 94. "Here I am, after 70 years ... It shows if you wait long enough, you'll make it,” he said.

YOUR BEST DAYS MIGHT STILL BE LYING AHEAD

All this goes to show is that your best days and biggest triumphs might be lying ahead of you. Jane Fonda said one should think of turning 60 as the start of their third act in life - having been an aerobics diva and an accomplished actress, she’s now 85 and doing activist work.