Commentary: Our fears are driving us to the A&E but we can do better

SINGAPORE: Reading about Accident and Emergency (A&E) Departments at our hospitals being flooded by Omicron cases with mild or no symptoms made me think about medical dramas such as ER, Grey’s Anatomy, or, if you’re a K-drama fan, Netflix’s recent Hospital Playlist.

Showbiz A&E doctors and nurses are always rushing about, frantically dealing with patients wheeled in on gurneys, freshly unloaded from ambulances with sirens wailing full blast.

Showbiz patients need urgent medical attention so as not to suffer terribly or die immediately. Of course, in reel life, things are completely dramatised.

But there is something undeniably real even in these medical shows - everyone knows what “Accident” and “Emergency” mean.

CLOGGING UP THE A&E ARTERY

Can we say the same in Singapore? An A&E doctor said in a local media report that two-thirds of the patients she had attended to lately were either mild or asymptomatic Omicron cases, or Priority Level 3 cases (meaning sprains, minor injuries, minor abdominal pain, vomiting, fever, rashes and/or mild headaches).

Earlier this week, an emergency doctor from Raffles Hospital, Dr Devin Tan, gave an account of why people head to the A&E and the impact this has on healthcare workers.

Since Feb 6, the Ministry of Health (MOH) has advised the public to seek treatment at the emergency department “only for serious or life-threatening emergencies, such as chest pain, breathlessness and uncontrollable bleeding”.

Judicious use of emergency services allows those in urgent need to be attended to quickly and helps preserve hospital capacity for those who “truly need acute hospital care”, added the ministry.