Commentary: P1 registration changes – what would it take for us to believe ‘every school is a good school’?

SINGAPORE: It is safe to say that when you ask parents what is a “good” school, most, if not all, will name a school with a brand name – somewhere not easy to get into, has a storied alumni and churns out great results.

But if you check out Education Minister Chan Chun Sing’s Facebook page, you’d find a Woodgrove Primary teacher dressed in a bear suit, dramatising scenes from the beloved children’s story, We're Going on a Bear Hunt.

According to his post, dressing up is common at the school as students are encouraged to bring their own props as part of the Applied Learning Programme.

Doesn’t that sound like a good school too?

COMPETITION FOR PHASE 2C

I thought about this when recent changes to the Primary 1 registration process became the subject of most Whatsapp chat groups over the weekend. Parents have pored over the announced move to discern the implications for next year’s enrolment exercise.

The hive mind has concluded that combining Phases 2A(1) and 2A(2) and shifting 20 places from the new Phase 2A to the proximity phase (Phase 2C) will naturally mean that parents with prior links to schools face the uncertainty of being squeezed.

Some say this will compel more from affected groups to move within 1 km of their school of choice, so their child has one more chance of applying for the school.