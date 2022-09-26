Commentary: Pakistan floods a warning sign of more climate disasters to come

CANBERRA: The catchphrase “water is life” took on a deeper meaning in 2022 as floods submerged two-thirds of Pakistan, affecting more than 33 million people, displacing tens of millions and killing 1,400 people.

While the Indus River helped Pakistan’s rural prosperity grow over generations, the frequency and intensity of floods have been steadily increasing in recent decades. More than 13 floods have occurred in Pakistan since 1992 – and each flood has killed and displaced hundreds of thousands of people.

The wrath of climate change, a history of poor water resource planning and indiscriminate infrastructure development have turned the Indus into a symbol of danger.

As of September, the floods have killed 8 million animals and destroyed around 2 million acres of crops - 90 per cent of the country’s crops have perished. These figures are expected to soar. The recovery from the catastrophe will be difficult as crops and livestock comprise an essential part of Pakistan’s rural economy and livelihoods.

Given that about 40 per cent of Pakistan’s workforce is employed in agriculture, inflation is likely to worsen and underemployment to rise. Pakistan’s transportation, health and education sectors will suffer in the long term.

The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that about 5,000km of roads and railways are severely damaged. The lack of mobility in the immediate future will challenge the delivery of aid and medical supplies to village households.

EXTREME HEAT, PROLONGED MONSOON

Both human-induced and climate-related factors are responsible for the damage caused by floods. But the 2022 floods were undeniably linked to climate change.