Commentary: Pakistan faces another lost decade as the army takes on Khan

NEW DELHI: Pakistan has, once again, descended into chaos. The past decade has seen the country struggle with disruptive street politics, a collapsing economy and the growing distrust of its patrons in Beijing and Washington. Now, with the detention of its most popular politician, it’s hard to see how it will recover stability for another 10 years at least.

In any other country, former prime minister Imran Khan’s arrest this week would have been considered the most dramatic event of the decade. Khan, who had successfully evaded a similar fate earlier this year, turned up at court to answer some corruption allegations.

Paramilitary forces broke a window to get to him and take him into custody - for a whole other set of corruption allegations. All this is happening amid renewed concerns over the sustainability of the nation’s sovereign debt. Moody’s Investors Service said Monday that Pakistan could default without an International Monetary Fund bailout and warned its financing options beyond June were uncertain.

ALL EYES ON KHAN

Yet there’s little attention to spare in Pakistan for its financial peril. All eyes are on Khan instead, who was handed over to the country’s anti-corruption tribunal, the National Accountability Bureau, before being released by the Supreme Court.

Meanwhile, the army has been deployed after riots erupted across the nuclear-armed nation of 240 million people. We don’t know how bad they are, because the internet has also been shut down in much of the country. We do know that police cars and stations, a Radio Pakistan office, and Lahore’s bus system - associated in the public mind with the current prime minister, Shehbaz Sharif, who took credit for expanding it - were targets of arson.