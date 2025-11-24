Commentary: Is another Pakistan-India flare-up inevitable?

BELLICOSE RHETORIC

According to Islamabad-based think tank Centre for Research and Security Studies, Pakistan saw a spike in terrorist attacks in the third quarter of 2025 compared to the previous quarter, with Pakistani Taliban in the northwest and Baloch separatist groups in the southwest largely responsible. This may have enabled anti-Pakistan sloganeering during the Indian state election of Bihar, which framed Pakistan as a threat to India’s national security.

Bellicose rhetoric exchanged between India and Pakistan highlights these simmering tensions. In early October, Indian army chief Upendra Dwivedi said that Pakistan risks being wiped off the map if it does not stop its “state-sponsored terrorism”.

Days later, Pakistani Defence Minister Khawaja Asif remarked in a television interview that the chances of war with India are real and that Pakistan “will achieve a better result than before”.

Such inflammatory statements stem from accusations from both sides of the other sponsoring terrorism amid decades-long territorial disputes. Pakistan for example accuses India of sponsoring groups such as the TTP and Baloch militants, while India contends that Pakistan supported The Resistance Front (TRF), responsible for the April Pahalgam terrorist attack which targeted mostly Hindu tourists.

The potential for political gains currently outweighs calls for de-escalation, so neither side has an incentive to back down in the near term. In Indian electoral politics, Pakistan remains a key variable to the right-wing BJP government’s electoral success. This is exemplified in the Bihar state election in November, where the BJP won by a landslide.

On Pakistan’s end, the army warned of “cataclysmic devastation” in case of future conflict with India. This appeals to domestic sentiment and establishes the army as an apolitical defender of the country’s sovereignty.

The worrying sign is that such rhetoric comes amid a downgrading of diplomatic ties with the High Commissions in New Delhi and Islamabad.