Commentary: Raising caterpillars has been a life-changing pandemic hobby

SINGAPORE: Thanks to COVID-19 restrictions, the entire country found itself spending unprecedented amounts of time at home.

Many doomscrolled their way through hazy days. Others whiled away their non-work hours with cooking, growing plants, decluttering, playing video games, watching their umpteenth Korean drama, or baking.

Homegrown baking supplier Phoon Huat managed to open four new stores in 2020, and reported that a drop in its business to business revenue was recovered by robust retail sales.

Clearly baking was a big winner.

I became a crazy caterpillar lady. It all started innocuously enough.

My partner was on the balcony watering and talking to plants while keeping an eye out for mealybugs and millipedes. That was his new pandemic hobby – gardening.

He checked the plant carefully, remarking that something had been eating holes in its leaves, then exclaimed disgustedly: “Ugh, it’s this ugly caterpillar”.