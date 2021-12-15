Commentary: Travellers and tourism providers frustrated after countries ‘overreacted’ to Omicron

SINGAPORE: I was packing for my trip just before news of the Omicron outbreak threatened to upend travel.

Arriving in Thailand from Singapore on Nov 30, it felt like catching the last train to my destination, as countries began announcing closures of borders and fresh restrictions to stem the spread.

I heaved a sigh of relief when immigration waved me through after checking all my documents, including my negative pre-departure polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test result, vaccine certificate, COVID insurance and one-night quarantine hotel booking, complete with a PCR test on arrival.

It was complicated paperwork. But once I was out of the airport, I felt a great sense of satisfaction, as if I had just completed some obstacle course.

Others were not so lucky. Wrisney Tan, a director at a consulting firm in Singapore focusing on investor and financial media relations, was planning to take her two children to the Maldives in March, with Singapore opening a Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) with the Maldives from Dec 16.

But with countries changing rules since Omicron reared its head, she has postponed the trip until June.

Caught off-guard, she was worried that costs would rise astronomically, with countries likely to want more PCR and antigen tests to be done before allowing entry.

“I’ve also read reports of tourists in (South) Korea caught by sudden changes in COVID-19 regulations, which led them to be refused entry to restaurants and more. This is the last thing I want happening on my holiday.”