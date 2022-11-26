Snap Insight: Lawrence Wong’s new PAP post cements future position as first among equals in the party and Government

PICKING THE RIGHT TIME FOR THE LEADERSHIP HANDOVER

This move recognises that the PAP as well as Singapore is in an unprecedented situation in another way - that the timeline for the handover from Mr Lee to his successor was set back when the first pick made in 2018, Mr Heng Swee Keat, decided to cede way in April 2021 to a younger person who would have a longer term in office.

On one hand, there is expectation that the leadership succession might take place soon since it seems to have been delayed. On the other hand, prudence dictates that the handover should not be set based on a previous timeline but consider three new factors.

First, how Singapore needs to be guided through the shifting sands in the global geopolitical, economic and financial systems.

Second, how businesses and the community are led carefully in adjusting to reforms of its fiscal system – the announced rise in the Goods and Services Tax — deemed necessary to maintain the country’s long-term fiscal sustainability.

Third, how Mr Wong and his fourth-generation peers choose to reshape the social compact between Government and people through the Forward Singapore consultation process due to end only in mid-2023. .

The real difference in creating this new half-step to the top job is that even if the handover in the party and in Government is not imminent, the PAP leaders are reinforcing the notion to the public that it is certain.