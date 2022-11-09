Commentary: Back to basics as the PAP confronts a changing world

SINGAPORE: The world is going through a tumultuous period of geopolitical shifts, a climate crisis and supply chain disruptions, and Singapore will not be spared. Every day, governments and ruling parties are tested.

As Singaporeans batten down the hatches to cope with economic challenges and a higher cost of living, there will be heated debates on strategy, values and identity.

This was the backdrop of last weekend’s People’s Action Party’s conference, where 3,000 cadres met to elect members of its decision-making central executive committee (CEC).

The key message the leadership of the ruling party had for its members and activists was this: It is time to get back to basics and strengthen the party’s ground campaign to win the political battle for the hearts and minds of Singaporeans, said Singapore Prime Minister and PAP secretary-general Lee Hsien Loong.

His deputy in Government and fellow CEC member, Mr Lawrence Wong, said that the party would work “doubly hard, triply hard” to regain the seats it lost in the 2020 General Election and secure a strong mandate to govern. Is this stating the obvious?