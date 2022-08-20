Commentary: Is there such a thing as ‘too old’ to co-sleep with your child?

ADELAIDE: Clueless actress Alicia Silverstone recently told a podcast she co-sleeps with her 11-year-old son, explaining she is “just following nature”.

“Bear and I still sleep together,” she told The Ellen Fisher Podcast last month. “I’ll be in trouble for saying that, but I really don’t care.”

As Silverstone predicted, a backlash followed. Fans accused her of “ruining” her child, while others called it “creepy”. One psychologist said it would create “boundary issues”.

I am a psychologist who directs a clinic specialising in sleep difficulties in children from birth to 18 years. I am also a researcher in paediatric sleep. I have seen first-hand the strong opinions people have about parents co-sleeping (or not) with their children.

While we need to be mindful of safety and sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS) when co-sleeping with infants, there is no problem with co-sleeping with older children in and of itself.