Commentary: Want your child to pick up a practical skill? Consider digital art lessons

SINGAPORE: Drawing comes as naturally to young children as the instinct of fish is to swim. Along with other forms of expression like dance and storytelling, drawing has numerous developmental benefits for children.

It can help young children pick up fine motor skills from a young age, which as adults, we rely on for texting and driving. And it helps older children with cognitive, memory and social-emotional development.

But whether children will take to drawing on paper or toys like Etch-A-Sketch is uncertain. Nearly all (97 per cent) of Singapore’s households with school-going children have access to a desktop computer, laptop or tablet.

That number is set to reach universal access. The national digital literacy programme, launched by the Ministry of Education, will ensure that 100 per cent of all secondary school students will have their own digital device by 2028. Then Education Minister Ong Ye Kung said such devices were "as essential for e-learning as paper and pen are for a traditional lesson".