Commentary: Have we become so good at adulting we've forgotten how to play with our children?

SINGAPORE: “Don’t rub your eyes, there’s sand in your hands,” a mother instructs her 4-year-old girl playing at the sand pit, in between glances from her mobile phone. Five minutes later, the mother looks up from her phone again and calls out: “Be careful” and “Good job!”.

Many parents are guilty of this behaviour – taking on a supervisory role instead of engaging their children during play.

The importance of learning through play for young children is widely known, yet many parents are not physically involved in their children’s play.

At a recent educational conference, researchers from a Hong Kong university presented their research on a programme designed to teach parents how to play with their pre-school children.

The programme was popular and well-subscribed, with parents admitting they needed help learning how to engage their children in creative play. The researchers concluded that parents needed a space to rediscover the joy of play and more importantly, how to play with their children.