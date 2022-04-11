Commentary: It’s not your fault if your kids won’t put down their smartphones

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pennsylvania: Nearly three-quarters of parents are concerned that their kids’ use of mobile devices may be harmful to them or to family relationships – and that was from research done before the pandemic.

But it’s not parents’ or the kids’ fault. Every time a parent and child try to turn off a game or put a device down, they’re not fighting each other – they’re fighting the invisible army of behavioural design specialists who make technology experiences so hard to tear themselves away from.

The people who create apps and games use insights from, and experts in, an area of psychology research called “persuasive design”, whose scholars seek to understand how to create something that is next to impossible to put down.

But it’s important to be careful when seeking to hook kids on something.

EXPLAINING PERSUASIVE DESIGN

Simply put, persuasive design combines behavioural psychology with technology to alter human behaviour. It is the answer to the perennial question, “Why are kids so glued to devices?”

The most basic summary is that there are three key mechanisms that together can change a person’s behaviour: Create high motivation, demand little effort and frequently cue users to engage.

Knowledge of these principles can have productive and useful purposes, like encouraging people to walk more or eat more fruits and vegetables. However, one common use of persuasive design is to increase the amount of time a person spends using a particular app or game.

That boosts the number of ads the person will see and the possibility the person might buy something in the game, which both increase the revenue to the app designer.

Adults are influenced by persuasive design, too. It’s why they binge-watch streaming shows, endlessly scroll social media and habitually play video games.