Commentary: What if parents focused on being 'good enough', instead of perfect?

BRISBANE: There is a huge amount of pressure on parents today - from feeding babies the “best organic purees” to making sure older children get all the developmental opportunities they could possibly need, while of course documenting the whole thing on Instagram.

There is also no shortage of advice about how to go about this. Just as there is no shortage of debate about the “best way” to parent your child.

But what if parents just focused on being a “good enough parent” instead? You do not have to be perfect in order to do a good job of raising a child. In fact, it may be better if you are not.

WHAT IS "GOOD ENOUGH" PARENTING?

We know parenting matters in a child’s life. Research tell us parents influence their child’s development, resilience and expectations of themselves and others. This in turn determines their behaviour and well-being.

“Good enough parenting” theory was developed by UK paediatrician and psychoanalyst Donald Winnicott in the 1950s.

He found children actually benefit from mothers who “fail” them in some ways.