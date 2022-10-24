Commentary: Posting photos of your children online? Here’s what parents need to know about sharenting

NEWCASTLE: More than 40 per cent of United Kingdom parents put photos or videos of their children online. Showing just how prevalent online sharing now is, in June the word “sharenting” entered the Oxford English Dictionary, meaning when a parent shares news, images and videos of their children on social media.

Parents engage in sharenting for many reasons: Because they are proud of their children and want to tell family and friends about their children’s milestones and daily lives; to seek support from and offer advice to other parents; and to store memories.

It can also be a source of income. Influencers may earn substantial amounts from brand partnerships when sharing their family lives online.

Decisions about whether, where and how much to share pose a dilemma for many parents.

New parents may find themselves confronted by an uncomfortable paradox: They know sharenting may have implications for their children’s privacy, but find social media to be an important source of support and connection to other first-time parents.

Some parents may feel they have no real choice. Increasingly parents are encouraged into sharenting by third parties. This includes family, friends, schools, community, the media and big brands.