Commentary: Must we choose between being a parent or employee when kids fall sick?

SINGAPORE: “My child is sick, can I take a day off?” can be simple but dreaded words.

Not only by the manager who now needs to find a cover, but especially by the working parents, who – on top of dealing with a fussy patient – worries if we’ve taken a day off one too many times, creating a poor impression of our reliability and commitment to the job.

It seems a perfectly reasonable request, in today’s society where it’s common to have two working parents with young children.

Yet, when I first became a mother, I couldn’t help but feel a pang of guilt and fear each time I needed to bring my baby to see the doctor.

What if my boss felt I was away too often? What if my small team of five was frustrated at having to cover my duties yet again?

Some of us might even have heard, pre-pandemic, of friends giving their kids a dose of allergy medicine to suppress the morning sniffles, bundling them off to preschool and crossing fingers there won’t be a call to pick them up in the middle of the day.

Worse still for parents who have heeded the national call to have more children – if one falls ill, you can be sure the rest aren’t far behind.

WORKING PARENTS’ PRE-COVID DILEMMA

It isn’t that parents don’t understand the need to keep their kids away to prevent the spread of illnesses. But when a fever or cough can take days to resolve, parents are caught in a dilemma - with only six days of childcare leave and our own pressing work deadlines.