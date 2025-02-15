Commentary: Paris AI summit’s pinky promises aren’t enough to keep us safe

LONDON: Paris played host to representatives from more than 100 countries to discuss the future of artificial intelligence this week. The result was a vague agreement signed by 60 of them that does almost nothing to help make the technology safer.

The clue was in the name. The international meeting series, founded in the United Kingdom as an “AI Safety Summit” in 2023, became known as an “AI Action Summit” when it came to Paris. President Emmanuel Macron used it as a springboard to announce a €109 billion (US$113 billion) investment in AI and make a pitch to the world for French tech.

You had to squint to find anything safety related in all the platitudes. The final 799-word statement focused more on the economic opportunities of AI than on advancing measures that had been established at previous summits in the UK and South Korea.

While the Bletchley Park and Seoul gatherings secured specific commitments from large AI firms to test their systems with a newly established, international network of safety institutes, the Paris statement calls for hazy goals like making AI "trustworthy”.