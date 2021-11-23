Commentary: Austrian lockdown for unvaccinated comes close to mandatory COVID-19 vaccination

BIRMINGHAM: As winter sets in across Europe, COVID-19 cases are beginning to rise, despite the vast roll-out of mass vaccination programmes earlier this year.

Austria’s government has pointed the finger of blame firmly at the unvaccinated, announcing a new lockdown only for those who have not had the jab.

Like other pandemic policy decisions, this lockdown raises questions about how far states can take emergency powers and whether they will violate human rights law in doing so.

LEGAL STANDING

In justifying his country’s new policy, the Austrian chancellor, Alexander Schallenberg, said: “My aim is very clear: To get the unvaccinated to get vaccinated, not to lock up the unvaccinated.”

The move is an attempt to get people to get vaccinated without making vaccination compulsory. In this sense, it may be seen as less intrusive on human rights than compulsory vaccination.

While Austria’s new lockdown is different from earlier lockdowns. by drawing a clear distinction between the vaccinated and unvaccinated, any challenge based on discriminatory treatment is unlikely to succeed.

The lack of antibodies against specific disease is not a “protected characteristic” under discrimination law.