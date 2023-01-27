Commentary: New passport rankings show that the world is opening up - but not for everyone

PHOENIX, Arizona: Salman Rushdie, the celebrated Anglo-Indian writer, once declared that the “most precious book” he possessed was his passport.

Rushdie had already published dozens of works, including novels, short stories, essays and travelogues, to wide acclaim and considerable controversy. But he acknowledged that it was his British passport, doing “its stuff efficiently and unobtrusively”, that enabled him to pursue a literary career on the world stage.

On the other hand, Rushdie viewed the Indian passport he had held as a boy in the 1950s as “a paltry thing”. “Instead of offering the bearer a general open-sesame to anywhere in the world,” he recalled, “it stated in grouchy bureaucratic language that it was only valid for travel to a specified - and distressingly short - list of countries.”

Today, global mobility is on the rise. According to The Passport Index, an interactive ranking tool created by the investment firm Arton Capital, the World Openness Score reached an all-time high at the end of 2022. And the score has only continued to increase.

This means that passport holders around the world are receiving permission to travel to more countries without first obtaining a visa than ever before. As pandemic-related travel restrictions eased in 2022, the total number of visa waivers increased 18.5 per cent globally.