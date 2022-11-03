Commentary: Will more follow Patagonia’s bold lead and donate their companies to the Earth?

SINGAPORE: In September, Yvon Chouinard, the founder of outdoor clothing and gear retailer Patagonia, made a bold and unprecedented move in the business world. He gave away his company – to the Earth.

He signed away all non-voting stock (or 98 per cent of total shares) of his company to a non-profit organisation dedicated to fighting the climate crisis. This means an estimated US$100 million annually will go to the non-profit for advocating and investing in environmental causes, instead of his family’s pockets.

At a time when corporate promises towards environment, social and governance (ESG) goals run the risk of “greenwashing”, social media buzzed with chatter about the Chouinard family’s commitment to environmental conservation. Despite some criticism that the donation could be a way to dodge taxes, the general consensus seems to be that Yvon Chouinard is creating an impact with this donation.

His action focuses attention on the important role corporations play in the race to prevent further environmental decline. Just think about the untold possibilities that could be achieved if more – if not all - corporations are willing to take that extra step.

Now the question is this: What is the filter down effect of this act? Could this trigger a bandwagon effect for more companies and individuals? How could it affect the brand and company?