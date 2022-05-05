Commentary: A paycheck 'on demand' can improve financial stability, especially for lower-wage workers

SINGAPORE: It’s no secret that the COVID-19 pandemic has had a considerable financial fallout.

In Singapore, nearly half of those polled in a recent Prudential study said that their financial well-being had worsened since the start of the pandemic. A study on the 2020 circuit breaker measures by the S Rajaratnam School of International Studies indicated that 40 per cent of respondents reported disruptions to their income - some lost jobs, were placed on unpaid leave or had their hours reduced. Almost 70 per cent were concerned about their ability to pay bills.

Financial troubles may push some of them towards unlicensed moneylenders, which continues to be a serious problem in Singapore. And it’s not limited to the low-income. Recently, a financial consultant made the headlines when he was jailed for cheating clients after racking up sizeable debts with loan sharks.

But unlicensed moneylenders may sometimes appear to be the only recourse for low-income workers when they run into genuine emergencies, and this could trap them in a never-ending spiral of high interest loans and cash flow problems.

Bank loans are seldom a viable option. Banks have a minimum annual income requirement for loans or may insist borrowers post collaterals before securing a loan.

They may even restrict the loan-to-value (LTV) ratio and lower-wage workers tend to get a low credit score. It might be simply a question of time when loan applications can take a few days, but cash is urgently needed.

As part of COVID-19 relief measures, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) had rolled out temporary provisions in 2020 and 2021 to defer principal and interest payments on certain types of loans and give more time to workers who have lost their jobs or have had a pay cut.

But these might not be sufficient as lower-wage workers may come under increasing pressure to make ends meet with rising inflation and higher prices everywhere.