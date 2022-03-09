Commentary: Ukraine and NATO shouldn’t rush to dismiss Putin’s latest peace terms

CALGARY, Canada: There have been few positives to report regarding the war in Ukraine since the beginning of Russia’s invasion of the country, but Vladimir Putin’s latest offering of Russian peace terms is cause for muted optimism.

The Russian invasion is not going according to plan, and at least Putin wants to talk. He’s demanding four things.

The first two are that Ukraine ceases military action — one assumes as part of a wider ceasefire — and changes its constitution to enshrine neutrality, likely meaning that it must pledge to stay out of NATO.

Putin is also demanding that Ukraine and the West acknowledge Crimea as Russian territory and recognise the separatist republics of Donetsk and Luhansk as independent states.

If there is to be a meaningful peace, then we need to put aside — to a very limited extent at least — just how abhorrent the invasion is and focus on negotiating. Putin should not be let off the hook, but the realities of the situation cannot be ignored.

There’s no question that the ferocity of the Ukrainian resistance — and Western solidarity in the face of Russian aggression — are both positive developments. But let’s examine why these factors aren’t as positive as they might seem.

UKRAINE FIGHTS ALONE

The reality on the ground is that unless NATO is willing to engage in open war with Russia, Ukraine is fighting alone against the Russian forces.

NATO is certainly inching towards a situation that will make its claims that it’s not at war with Russia seem a little hollow. The intention to provide Polish Soviet-era fighter aircraft to Ukraine takes us one step closer to a wider war.

Who will fly those jets into Ukraine? If Ukrainian pilots do, then they are operating from NATO bases, but if Polish pilots do, then are they participants in the war? Few in the West or Russia want open war between NATO and the Russians.